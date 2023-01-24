Jacksonville Westfair Christian hustles by Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 61-46

Jacksonville Westfair Christian had its hands full but finally brushed off Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 61-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Jacksonville Westfair Christian faced off against Alton Mississippi Valley Christian and Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Peoria Quest Charter on January 10 at Peoria Quest Charter Academy. For more, click here.
