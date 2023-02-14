Jerseyville Jersey found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Jacksonville 59-55 on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville authored a promising start, taking a 14-9 advantage over Jerseyville Jersey at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 27-23 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Jerseyville Jersey moved to a 42-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crimsons rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

