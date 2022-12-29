Jetstream: Frankfort Lincoln-Way East's early advantage leaves Pleasant Plains in its wake 65-31

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East zipped to a quick start to key a 65-31 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The first quarter gave Frankfort Lincoln-Way East a 32-13 lead over Pleasant Plains.
The Griffins registered a 36-13 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East pulled to a 56-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Griffins' advantage was wide enough to weather the Cardinals' 11-9 margin in the final quarter.
Recently on December 20, Pleasant Plains squared off with Beardstown in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.