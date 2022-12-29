Jetstream: Frankfort Lincoln-Way East's early advantage leaves Pleasant Plains in its wake 65-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East zipped to a quick start to key a 65-31 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

The first quarter gave Frankfort Lincoln-Way East a 32-13 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Griffins registered a 36-13 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East pulled to a 56-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Griffins' advantage was wide enough to weather the Cardinals' 11-9 margin in the final quarter.

