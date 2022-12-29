Joliet Central sprints past Springfield 56-45

Joliet Central turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-45 win over Springfield at Joliet Central High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Joliet Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Senators got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 28-18 margin over the Steelmen at half.

Joliet Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 50-28 lead over Springfield.

The Senators outpointed the Steelmen 17-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.