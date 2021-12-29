Just a bit better; Bloomington slips past Danville 56-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bloomington didn't mind, dispatching Danville 56-51 at Danville High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, Danville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington took on Rantoul Township on December 21 at Bloomington High School. Click here for a recap
The Purple Raiders moved in front of the Vikings 14-12 to begin the second quarter.
Bloomington fought to a 23-18 half margin at Danville's expense.
Bloomington darted in front of Danville 38-37 going into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Bloomington added to its advantage with an 18-14 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.