Just a bit better; Bloomington slips past Danville 56-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bloomington didn't mind, dispatching Danville 56-51 at Danville High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Purple Raiders moved in front of the Vikings 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

Bloomington fought to a 23-18 half margin at Danville's expense.

Bloomington darted in front of Danville 38-37 going into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Bloomington added to its advantage with an 18-14 margin in the closing period.

