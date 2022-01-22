Just a bit better; Jacksonville Routt Catholic slips past Griggsville-Perry 53-47

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Jacksonville Routt Catholic passed in a 53-47 victory at Griggsville-Perry's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Tornadoes, who began with a 37-34 edge over the Rockets through the end of the first quarter.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 19-10 to finish the game in style.
Recently on January 10 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Concord Triopia in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
