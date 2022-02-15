Just a bit better; Jacksonville slips past Jerseyville Jersey 39-33

Jacksonville didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Jerseyville Jersey 39-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
Jacksonville registered a 21-16 advantage at half over Jerseyville Jersey.
Jerseyville Jersey took the lead 24-23 to start the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Jacksonville, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 16-9 fourth quarter, too.
