Just a bit better; Lexington slips past Decatur Lutheran 69-61

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lexington's locker room after Tuesday's 69-61 win against Decatur Lutheran during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 23, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Lexington took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on February 14 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.