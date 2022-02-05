Just a bit better; Lincoln slips past Charleston 51-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lincoln wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-44 over Charleston on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 10-9 margin over Charleston after the first quarter.

Lincoln kept a 17-16 half margin at Charleston's expense.

The Railsplitters' leg-up showed as they carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.