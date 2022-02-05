Just a bit better; Lincoln slips past Charleston 51-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Lincoln wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-44 over Charleston on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Lincoln made the first move by forging a 10-9 margin over Charleston after the first quarter.
Lincoln kept a 17-16 half margin at Charleston's expense.
The Railsplitters' leg-up showed as they carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the fourth-quarter points.
