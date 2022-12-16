 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better: Litchfield slips past Pana 67-66

Mighty close, mighty fine, Litchfield wore a victory shine after clipping Pana 67-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Litchfield opened with a 16-14 advantage over Pana through the first quarter.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 28-25 at intermission over the Purple Panthers.

Litchfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-37 lead over Pana.

The Panthers outpointed the Purple Panthers 29-25 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Pana and Litchfield faced off on February 23, 2022 at Pana High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 9, Pana squared off with Hillsboro in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

