Just a bit better: Litchfield slips past Pana 67-66

Mighty close, mighty fine, Litchfield wore a victory shine after clipping Pana 67-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Litchfield opened with a 16-14 advantage over Pana through the first quarter.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 28-25 at intermission over the Purple Panthers.

Litchfield broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-37 lead over Pana.

The Panthers outpointed the Purple Panthers 29-25 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.