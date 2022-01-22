Just a bit better; Mahomet-Seymour slips past Chatham Glenwood 51-43

Mahomet-Seymour wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-43 victory over Chatham Glenwood for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 22.
In recent action on January 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 14 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
An intermission tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Mahomet-Seymour hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 28-20 advantage in the frame.
