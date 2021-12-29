Just a bit better; Maroa-Forsyth slips past Mt. Pulaski 70-62

A tight-knit tilt turned in Maroa-Forsyth's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Pulaski 70-62 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Mt Pulaski faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth took on Heyworth on December 22 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Mt. Pulaski 18-17 to begin the second quarter.
Mt. Pulaski took a 32-31 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to halftime locker room.
Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-45 lead over Mt. Pulaski.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Mt. Pulaski's finishing flurry, but Maroa-Forsyth swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.