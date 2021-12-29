 Skip to main content
Just a bit better; Maroa-Forsyth slips past Mt. Pulaski 70-62

A tight-knit tilt turned in Maroa-Forsyth's direction just enough to squeeze past Mt. Pulaski 70-62 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 21, Mt Pulaski faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth took on Heyworth on December 22 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Mt. Pulaski 18-17 to begin the second quarter.

Mt. Pulaski took a 32-31 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading to halftime locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-45 lead over Mt. Pulaski.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Mt. Pulaski's finishing flurry, but Maroa-Forsyth swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

