 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Just a bit better; Metamora slips past Springfield 36-30

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Metamora didn't mind, dispatching Springfield 36-30 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Metamora as the first quarter ended.

Springfield had a 26-25 edge on Metamora at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 11-4 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News