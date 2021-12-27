Just a bit better; Metamora slips past Springfield 36-30

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Metamora didn't mind, dispatching Springfield 36-30 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Metamora as the first quarter ended.

Springfield had a 26-25 edge on Metamora at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 11-4 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.