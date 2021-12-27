Just a bit better; St. Joseph-Ogden slips past Downs Tri-Valley 51-45

 Skip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Downs Tri-Valley 51-45 at St. Joseph-Ogden High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 21 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Bismarck-Henning in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

St. Joseph-Ogden made the first move by forging a 12-9 margin over Downs Tri-Valley after the first quarter.

St. Joseph-Ogden's shooting pulled ahead to a 30-15 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the intermission.

St. Joseph-Ogden's control showed as it carried a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Downs Tri-Valley turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but St. Joseph-Ogden put the game on ice.

