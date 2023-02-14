A tight-knit tilt turned in Williamsville's direction just enough to squeeze past New Berlin 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

The last time New Berlin and Williamsville played in a 50-44 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For results, click here. New Berlin took on Auburn on February 7 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.