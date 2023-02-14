A tight-knit tilt turned in Williamsville's direction just enough to squeeze past New Berlin 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.
The last time New Berlin and Williamsville played in a 50-44 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 7, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For results, click here. New Berlin took on Auburn on February 7 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.