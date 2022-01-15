Kankakee takes victory lap over Rantoul Township 100-44

Kankakee's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 100-44 win over Rantoul Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 8, Kankakee faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Rantoul Township took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 4 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
