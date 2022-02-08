Kansas Tri-County Coop earns narrow win over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 39-38

Kansas Tri-County Coop upended Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond for a narrow 39-38 victory on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Kansas Tri-County Coop took on Arcola on February 1 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. For more, click here.
