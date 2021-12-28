Kansas Tri-County Coop overwhelms Deland-Weldon 53-30

Kansas Tri-County Coop handled Deland-Weldon 53-30 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
In recent action on December 18, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Tuscola and Deland-Weldon took on Cerro Gordo on December 17 at Deland-Weldon High School. For more, click here.
