Kansas Tri-County Coop turns out the lights on Farmer City Blue Ridge 67-36

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Kansas Tri-County Coop turned out the lights on Farmer City Blue Ridge 67-36 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Bethany Okaw Valley on February 8 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
