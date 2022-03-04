Lexington claims gritty victory against Decatur St. Teresa 43-36

A tight-knit tilt turned in Lexington's direction just enough to squeeze past Decatur St. Teresa 43-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.
In recent action on February 25, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Lexington took on Heyworth on February 25 at Lexington High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.