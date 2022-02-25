Lexington knocks off Heyworth 66-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lexington's locker room after Friday's 66-57 win against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.

Lexington opened with a 21-9 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.

The Minute Men's shooting roared to a 36-17 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

The Minute Men's authority showed as they carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Minute Men put the game on ice.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.