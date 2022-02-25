Lexington knocks off Heyworth 66-57

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lexington's locker room after Friday's 66-57 win against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
Lexington opened with a 21-9 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.
The Minute Men's shooting roared to a 36-17 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.
The Minute Men's authority showed as they carried a 40-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Hornets turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Minute Men put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 14, Lexington faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Heyworth took on Normal Calvary Christian on February 19 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
