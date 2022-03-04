Liberty sprints past Jacksonville Routt Catholic 39-28

Liberty tipped and eventually toppled Jacksonville Routt Catholic 39-28 at Liberty High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense darted to a 20-14 lead over the Rockets at the half.
Liberty's edge showed as it carried a 31-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 25 , Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared up on Concord Triopia in a basketball game .
