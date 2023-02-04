Lincoln topped Charleston 46-40 in a tough tilt on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lincoln and Charleston squared off with February 5, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 28, Charleston faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . For a full recap, click here. Lincoln took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 28 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap.
