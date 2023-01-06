Lincoln dodges a bullet in win over Mahomet-Seymour 48-43

Lincoln surfed the tension to ride to a 48-43 win over Mahomet-Seymour in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln played in a 31-28 game on February 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Lincoln took on Collinsville on December 30 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.