Lincoln nets nifty win over Normal Community West 47-40

Lincoln found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Normal Community West 47-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on January 20 , Lincoln squared up on Mt Zion in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 12-0 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

Lincoln's shooting moved to a 21-16 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.

The Wildcats took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

Lincoln's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-6 points differential.

