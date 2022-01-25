Lincoln nets nifty win over Normal Community West 47-40

Lincoln found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Normal Community West 47-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 12-0 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
Lincoln's shooting moved to a 21-16 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.
The Wildcats took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.
Lincoln's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-6 points differential.
