Lincoln nets nifty win over Normal Community West 47-40

Lincoln found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Normal Community West 47-40 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 12-0 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.

Lincoln's shooting moved to a 21-16 lead over Normal Community West at halftime.

The Wildcats took the lead 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

Lincoln's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 15-6 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.