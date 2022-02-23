Lincoln nets nifty win over Urbana 53-49

Lincoln edged Urbana in a close 53-49 encounter in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Lincoln faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Urbana took on Champaign Central on February 19 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lincoln jumped in front of Urbana 17-4 to begin the second quarter.
Lincoln's offense stomped on to a 29-9 lead over Urbana at halftime.
The Railsplitters' dominance showed as they carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln withstood Urbana's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
