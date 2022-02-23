Lincoln nets nifty win over Urbana 53-49

Lincoln edged Urbana in a close 53-49 encounter in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

Lincoln jumped in front of Urbana 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln's offense stomped on to a 29-9 lead over Urbana at halftime.

The Railsplitters' dominance showed as they carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lincoln withstood Urbana's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

