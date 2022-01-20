Lincoln nips Mt. Zion in scare 55-53

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With little to no wiggle room, Lincoln nosed past Mt. Zion 55-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 15, Lincoln faced off against Quincy and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 13 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 17-13 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense darted to a 26-16 lead over the Braves at the half.

The Railsplitters' leverage showed as they carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

