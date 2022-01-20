Lincoln nips Mt. Zion in scare 55-53

With little to no wiggle room, Lincoln nosed past Mt. Zion 55-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 17-13 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense darted to a 26-16 lead over the Braves at the half.

The Railsplitters' leverage showed as they carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

