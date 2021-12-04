 Skip to main content
Lincoln overcomes Mattoon's lead, then earns win 50-29

Lincoln rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Mattoon 50-29 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 4.

The start wasn't the problem for Mattoon, who began with a 13-11 edge over Lincoln through the end of the first quarter.

Lincoln's shooting jumped to a 22-19 lead over Mattoon at the intermission.

Lincoln's upper hand showed as it carried a 36-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

