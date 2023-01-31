Lincoln rides to cruise-control win over East Peoria 47-24

Lincoln earned a convincing 47-24 win over East Peoria at Lincoln High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lincoln and East Peoria squared off with February 12, 2022 at East Peoria High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 27, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon . Click here for a recap. East Peoria took on Canton on January 24 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
