Lincoln rolls like thunder over Jacksonville 54-22

Lincoln painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Jacksonville's defense for a 54-22 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 21-6 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense stomped on to a 30-12 lead over the Crimsons at the half.

The Railsplitters' reign showed as they carried a 46-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

