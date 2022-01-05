 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln severs Charleston's hopes 44-27

Lincoln trucked Charleston on the road to a 44-27 victory on January 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Lincoln opened with a 12-3 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.

Lincoln fought to a 22-7 intermission margin at Charleston's expense.

Lincoln moved over Charleston when the fourth quarter began 35-24.

Recently on December 29 , Lincoln squared up on Granite City in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

