Lincoln's convoy passes East Peoria 48-35

Lincoln grabbed a 48-35 victory at the expense of East Peoria in Illinois boys basketball action on February 12.
The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 16-4 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.
The Railsplitters opened a slim 24-11 gap over the Raiders at halftime.
The Railsplitters enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Raiders with a 38-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
