 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln's convoy passes East Peoria 48-35

  • 0

Lincoln grabbed a 48-35 victory at the expense of East Peoria in Illinois boys basketball action on February 12.

In recent action on February 4, East Peoria faced off against Canton and Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 7 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 16-4 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters opened a slim 24-11 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

The Railsplitters enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Raiders with a 38-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jimbo Covert talks Super Bowl and the greatness of the 1985 Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jimbo Covert talks Super Bowl and the greatness of the 1985 Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News