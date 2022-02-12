Lincoln's convoy passes East Peoria 48-35

Lincoln grabbed a 48-35 victory at the expense of East Peoria in Illinois boys basketball action on February 12.

The Railsplitters made the first move by forging a 16-4 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters opened a slim 24-11 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

The Railsplitters enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Raiders with a 38-19 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.