Linton-Stockton squeaks past St. Joseph-Ogden in tight tilt 50-48

Linton-Stockton walked the high-wire before edging St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 5.

St. Joseph-Ogden started on steady ground by forging a 15-12 lead over Linton-Stockton at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Spartans would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 30-19 lead on the Miners.

St. Joseph-Ogden had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Linton-Stockton 46-42.

An 8-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Miners' defeat of the Spartans.