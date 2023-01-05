 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linton-Stockton squeaks past St. Joseph-Ogden in tight tilt 50-48

Linton-Stockton walked the high-wire before edging St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 5.

St. Joseph-Ogden started on steady ground by forging a 15-12 lead over Linton-Stockton at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Spartans would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 30-19 lead on the Miners.

St. Joseph-Ogden had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Linton-Stockton 46-42.

An 8-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Miners' defeat of the Spartans.

Recently on December 30, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

