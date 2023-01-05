Linton-Stockton squeaks past St. Joseph-Ogden in tight tilt 50-48

Linton-Stockton walked the high-wire before edging St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 5.
St. Joseph-Ogden started on steady ground by forging a 15-12 lead over Linton-Stockton at the end of the first quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, the Spartans would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 30-19 lead on the Miners.
St. Joseph-Ogden had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Linton-Stockton 46-42.
An 8-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Miners' defeat of the Spartans.
