Litchfield handles stress test to best Waverly South County 52-49

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Litchfield didn't mind, dispatching Waverly South County 52-49 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 28, Waverly South County squared off with Auburn in a basketball game. For results, click here.
