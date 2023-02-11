Mighty close, mighty fine, Louisville North Clay wore a victory shine after clipping Shelbyville 83-74 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Shelbyville and Louisville North Clay faced off on February 12, 2022 at Shelbyville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.