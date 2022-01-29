Macon Meridian collects skin-tight win against Shelbyville 66-60

Macon Meridian edged Shelbyville in a close 66-60 encounter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Shelbyville, who began with a 17-11 edge over Macon Meridian through the end of the first quarter.

Shelbyville came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at halftime over Macon Meridian.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Rams 36-29 in the final period.

