Macon Meridian collects skin-tight win against Shelbyville 66-60

Macon Meridian edged Shelbyville in a close 66-60 encounter during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The start wasn't the problem for Shelbyville, who began with a 17-11 edge over Macon Meridian through the end of the first quarter.
Shelbyville came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at halftime over Macon Meridian.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Rams 36-29 in the final period.
In recent action on January 22, Macon Meridian faced off against Monticello and Shelbyville took on Teutopolis on January 22 at Teutopolis High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.