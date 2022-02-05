Macon Meridian knocks out victory on Bloomington Central Catholic 92-77

Saddled up and ready to go, Macon Meridian spurred past Bloomington Central Catholic 92-77 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 5.

The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-25 lead over the Saints.

