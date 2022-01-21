Macon Meridian manhandles Shelbyville 71-46

Macon Meridian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-46 victory over Shelbyville on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Macon Meridian made the first move by forging a 20-12 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.

