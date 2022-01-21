Macon Meridian manhandles Shelbyville 71-46

Macon Meridian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-46 victory over Shelbyville on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Macon Meridian made the first move by forging a 20-12 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.
Macon Meridian registered a 46-23 advantage at halftime over Shelbyville.
In recent action on January 14, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola and Macon Meridian took on Moweaqua Central A & M on January 7 at Macon Meridian High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
