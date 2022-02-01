Macon Meridian rains down on Warrensburg-Latham 68-55

Playing with a winning hand, Macon Meridian trumped Warrensburg-Latham 68-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Warrensburg-Latham started on steady ground by forging a 23-22 lead over Macon Meridian at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against New Berlin and Macon Meridian took on Monticello on January 22 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
