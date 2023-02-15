Macon Meridian eventually plied victory away from Heyworth 51-49 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 15.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Macon Meridian faced off against Sullivan . For a full recap, click here. Heyworth took on Minonk Fieldcrest on Feb. 10 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.