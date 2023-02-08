Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Macon Meridian's performance in an 87-43 destruction of Tamms Egyptian on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

