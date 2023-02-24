Madison grabbed a 59-40 victory at the expense of Raymond Lincolnwood at Raymond Lincolnwood High on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Madison a 17-9 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.
The Trojans opened a massive 35-17 gap over the Lancers at halftime.
Raymond Lincolnwood bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 41-30.
The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lancers 18-10 in the last stanza.
