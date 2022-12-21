Madison exhales after close call with New Berlin 57-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Madison did just enough to beat New Berlin 57-50 at Madison High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Madison opened with a 12-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.
The Pretzels showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-19 at the intermission.
Madison darted to a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 19-15 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Madison and New Berlin squared off with December 4, 2021 at Madison High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 9, New Berlin squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.