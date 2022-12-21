Madison exhales after close call with New Berlin 57-50

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Madison did just enough to beat New Berlin 57-50 at Madison High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Madison opened with a 12-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.

The Pretzels showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-19 at the intermission.

Madison darted to a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 19-15 margin in the closing period.