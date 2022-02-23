Mahomet-Seymour clips Danville in tight victory 55-53

Mahomet-Seymour wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-53 victory over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Danville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mahomet-Seymour 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Bulldogs.

The Vikings enjoyed a 38-34 lead over the Bulldogs to start the fourth quarter.

