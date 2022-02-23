 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour clips Danville in tight victory 55-53

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-53 victory over Danville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Danville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mahomet-Seymour 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over the Bulldogs.

The Vikings enjoyed a 38-34 lead over the Bulldogs to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against St Charles North and Danville took on Peoria on February 9 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News