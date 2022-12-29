 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour dispatches Chicago North Lawndale 60-48

Mahomet-Seymour grabbed a 60-48 victory at the expense of Chicago North Lawndale during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Mahomet-Seymour darted in front of Chicago North Lawndale 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mahomet-Seymour and Chicago North Lawndale locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Phoenix 19-7 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

