Mahomet-Seymour earns solid win over Taylorville 49-37

Mahomet-Seymour collected a 49-37 victory over Taylorville during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 5, Taylorville faced off against Pana and Mahomet-Seymour took on Effingham on February 5 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.
Mahomet-Seymour moved in front of Taylorville 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour registered an 18-11 advantage at intermission over Taylorville.
The Bulldogs jumped over the Tornadoes 27-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.