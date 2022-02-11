 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour earns solid win over Taylorville 49-37

Mahomet-Seymour collected a 49-37 victory over Taylorville during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 5, Taylorville faced off against Pana and Mahomet-Seymour took on Effingham on February 5 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.

Mahomet-Seymour moved in front of Taylorville 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour registered an 18-11 advantage at intermission over Taylorville.

The Bulldogs jumped over the Tornadoes 27-26 heading to the fourth quarter.

