Mahomet-Seymour explodes on Machesney Park Harlem 60-34

Mahomet-Seymour showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Machesney Park Harlem 60-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs made the first move by forging a 17-6 margin over the Huskies after the first quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour kept a 24-15 halftime margin at Machesney Park Harlem's expense.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Huskies with a 44-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
