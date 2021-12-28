Mahomet-Seymour explodes on Machesney Park Harlem 60-34

Mahomet-Seymour showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Machesney Park Harlem 60-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs made the first move by forging a 17-6 margin over the Huskies after the first quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour kept a 24-15 halftime margin at Machesney Park Harlem's expense.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Huskies with a 44-25 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

