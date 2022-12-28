 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour handles stress test to best Machesney Park Harlem 64-58

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mahomet-Seymour wore a victory shine after clipping Machesney Park Harlem 64-58 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 17-10 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Huskies got within 31-26.

Mahomet-Seymour jumped to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Huskies' 9-8 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Machesney Park Harlem squared off with December 28, 2021 at Machesney Park Harlem High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 13, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News