Mahomet-Seymour handles stress test to best Machesney Park Harlem 64-58

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mahomet-Seymour wore a victory shine after clipping Machesney Park Harlem 64-58 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 17-10 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Huskies got within 31-26.

Mahomet-Seymour jumped to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Huskies' 9-8 advantage in the final quarter.