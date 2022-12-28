Mahomet-Seymour handles stress test to best Machesney Park Harlem 64-58

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mahomet-Seymour wore a victory shine after clipping Machesney Park Harlem 64-58 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 17-10 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Huskies got within 31-26.
Mahomet-Seymour jumped to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Huskies' 9-8 advantage in the final quarter.
