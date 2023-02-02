Mighty close, mighty fine, Mahomet-Seymour wore a victory shine after clipping Charleston 68-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston faced off on February 9, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Charleston faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . For results, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on January 27 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
