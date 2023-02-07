In recent action on January 28, Urbana faced off against Danville . For a full recap, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Charleston on February 2 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.