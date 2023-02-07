Mahomet-Seymour posted a narrow 70-68 win over Urbana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 28, Urbana faced off against Danville . For a full recap, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Charleston on February 2 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.